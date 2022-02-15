The report of a 78-year-old man whose death was linked to COVID-19 comes with news of hospitalizations increasing to 70 - the highest yet in the current surge fueled by the variant omicron.

According to the Joint Information Center, the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 11, which is also when he was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam only to be found expired upon arrival. The patient was vaccinated, with underlying health conditions.

The governor extended sympathies to the man's family. She also reiterated the actions all residents should take.

“It is not enough to only wash our hands, watch our distance, and wear our mask but we must also continue vaccinations and booster shots," she said.

"For those with sick and vulnerable family members, there are a variety of treatments available to help those with the virus get better faster. We can and we will resurface from these hard times but only with the collective efforts of our entire community," she said, referring to the monoclonal antibody treatment available at the local hospitals as well as the anti-viral pills that were recently received and distributed to local healthcare providers.

Monday's report reflected higher numbers than data from last month. Guam had 274 deaths as of Jan. 15 and on that day, the JIC reported 23 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Hospitalization

JIC also reported the island’s highest hospitalization numbers in the current surge.

The JIC reported 70 hospitalizations:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 39 patients, three of whom are children; four are in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators

• Guam Regional Medical City: 29 patients with two in the ICU, one person is on a ventilator

• Naval Hospital: two patients with one in the ICU

Of those hospitalized, 37 are vaccinated and 31 are unvaccinated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services provided the following daily numbers:

• Feb. 14: 63 of 293 test positive for COVID-19

• Feb. 13: 410 of 1,262 test positive for COVID-19; 345 were previously reported.

• Feb. 12: 512 of 1,320 test positive for COVID-19; 345 were previously reported.

There are 5,173 people in active isolation.

DPHSS also confirmed 61 COVID-19 cases with delta and omicron variants.

The following of samples collected between Jan. 2 and 10 were sent for genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Omicron:

• 39: BA.1

• 21: BA.1.1

Delta:

• 1: AY.25