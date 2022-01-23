More than 30,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in just over two weeks, according to a Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“That’s about 20% of our population that has been tested,” said Fernando Esteves, DPHSS incident commander for the COVID-19 emergency response.

A line of cars leading to the Tiyan COVID-19 testing site on Saturday stretched well beyond the corner road just off the Barrigada tri-intersection of Routes 8, 10 and 16.

The highly transmissible variant has caused new daily COVID-19 cases to soar to more than 700 and 800 on some days. And the need for tests is fed by schools and employers asking students and workers to get tested in their effort to ensure work and school safety.

The high positivity rate also meant more people are taking advantage of the monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy clinic at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center.

According to the Joint Information Center, the therapy service will be closed from Jan. 24 until further notice.

“This is due to a shortage of patient courses of Regen-COV. A shipment of Regen-COV is expected to arrive on Guam within the next few days,” the JIC stated. “The Mangilao mAb clinic will reopen when supplies become available. An announcement will be made to the public.”

Regen-COV is a mix of casirivimab and imdevimab that has been approved for emergency treament for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The JIC also reported a preliminary count of 385 new COVID-19 cases from 1,286 tests analyzed Jan. 21. Results that include community testing partners’ numbers will be released on Monday.

Meeting the increased demand

“We average around 700 during the weekdays and we’re over 1,000 on Saturdays,” said Estevez, who started his new role in late December.

He said when tests from other DPHSS sites are added to Tiyan’s, the total samples collected is roughly 1,300 a day.

“We’ve done over 30,000 tests community wide and with our community partners in the last 17 days,” he said.

During the pandemic, DPHSS has worked with private clinics to test residents for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, providing them with kits.

Tests are free at DPHSS sites, but most clinics charge a fee to cover costs of administering the test.

While the test sites are the most visible aspect of DPHSS’ response to the pandemic, Esteves said he’s also worked to expand capacity for the labs that do the actual testing as well as the team that notifies the community.

Recently, the government announced it was scaling back operations at the airport seeing as how some areas where travelers originate were already undergoing vaccination checks by airlines.

That freed up about 10 people who have been shifted to other areas, including notification.