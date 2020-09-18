30th, 31st deaths linked to COVID

A 77-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man died on Thursday, and their deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Both had underlying health conditions, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center stated.

The woman died at 4:48 p.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital, JIC stated.

GMH has seen a surge in COVID patients who are fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit. Nineteen people were in the GMH ICU as of Thursday evening.

Forty-three COVID patients were hospitalized at GMH.

The 77-year-old was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested COVID-positive during initial examination.

There were 32 newly confirmed COVID cases on Thursday night out of 402 tested.

Guam has had 2,045 confirmed COVID cases since March.

“With each passing due to COVID-19, the families are not the only ones at a loss – our entire island community suffers as well. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Almost every day of this month, we have announced the death of one of our own, and we are reminded of just how fragile life can be. Let us continue to treat each other with love and compassion. As we grieve, we should remember our blessings and remain unwavering in our resolve to beat COVID-19.”

30th death

A 72-year-old man with underlying health conditions is the island's 30th COVID-19-related fatality, according to JIC.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 when brought to Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 15 and was transferred to GMH the following day.

He died around 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have had to do our part to keep each other safe. If we become complacent, if we falter in our resolve, the price of this virus will be higher than we can ever pay," the governor stated.