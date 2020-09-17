30th COVID-19 related fatality reported

A 72-year-old man with underlying health conditions is the island's 30th COVID-19 related fatality, according to government officials.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 15 and was transferred to the Guam Memorial Hospital the following day, the Joint Information Center press release states.

He died this morning at approximately 1:37 a.m.

"No words can ever heal the pain from losing a loved one, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our condolences and sympathies," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "Throughout this pandemic, we have had to do our part to keep each other safe. If we become complacent, if we falter in our resolve, the price of this virus will be higher than we can ever pay."