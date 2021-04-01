31,000 more must receive shots to reach May 1 goal

Guam needs to fully vaccinate more than 1,000 people every single day in April plus the last day of March, or a total of 31,000, to help lift travel restrictions and reopen the economy.

The governor's goal is to fully vaccinate 62,500 adults or 50% of Guam's estimated 125,000 adult population by May 1.

If that "Path to Half" goal is achieved, then the governor looks to ease travel quarantine restrictions that could help reopen tourism.

As of March 30, 31,668 have been fully vaccinated, based on Joint Information Center data Wednesday night.

That means at least 30,832 additional people 16 and older need to be fully vaccinated in four weeks to reach 62,500 by May 1.

"Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero remains confident in our ability to achieve our Path to Half goal on or before May 1st," according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Paco-San Agustin said a lot of the vaccination clinics that the government recently offered were for first doses.

"Which is why you're not going to see that 'fully vaccinated' number increase until those individuals go back for dose two," she said.

A person is considered fully vaccinated once the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, has been administered.

Here's a breakdown of Guam's 31,668 full vaccination, from Dec. 17 to March 30 based on JIC data:

• 16,381 fully vaccinated; 33,043 first dose, Pfizer-BioNTech.

• 15,220 fully vaccinated; 18,808 first dose, Moderna.

• 67 fully vaccinated, Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

If the 51,851 who received their first Moderna or Pfizer dose return for their second dose in April, then that would allow GovGuam to more than meet the target.

The limitation, however, is the availability of additional vaccine doses.

The government of Guam placed an order for 42,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for April, which it expects to arrive early by the end of the week.

Guam has among the highest rate of full COVID-19 vaccination on U.S. soil.

The governor's next target is to fully vaccinate at least 80% or about 100,000 people by July 21, which marks the 77th year of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II. That vaccination goal is meant to achieve herd immunity or "liberation" from COVID-19.

Where to get vaccinated

University of Guam Calvo Field House, from Tuesday to Saturday. Register via tinyurl.com/vaccinateguapr6-apr17.

Sinajana Gym, Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins and registration with the mayor's office.

Homebound vaccination, Friday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-register with the Sinajana Mayor's Office.

Public and private clinics and pharmacies enrolled in the Department of Public Health and Social Services' vaccination program.

More restrictions lifted

Effective 8 a.m. today, social gatherings are now allowed for up to 50 persons, an increase from 25.

For indoor dining, up to eight persons are now allowed to be seated together with a distance of 6 feet between tables. It used to be six persons only.

Indoor dining at eating and drinking establishments remains limited to 50% of maximum capacity.

These are part of the governor's March 30 executive order extending the public health emergency declaration for an additional 30 days to May 1.

Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3. Most activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 31, Guam has 7,807 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 134 deaths and 25 cases in active isolation. The COVID-19 area risk score is 0.2.