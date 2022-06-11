The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 from 503 specimens collected June 9 – a 31% positivity rate.

Of the cases, 24 were reported through the Department of Defense.

Five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with one under intensive care, according to the Joint Information Center.

Testing will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada. Travel-related testing will not be offered.

Testing also will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.