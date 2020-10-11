A man, 31, faces theft charges after allegedly attempting to steal gas from a van parked at a Tamuning home.

On Sept. 22, a Tamuning resident arrived home at about 9 p.m. to find a dark sedan parked on his property near a van. The resident approached the driver and told her to leave his property, according to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam. The woman drove away.

The resident entered his home but later went back out to do a check of his yard. He noticed there were two empty gas containers near the van that had not been there earlier.

The resident saw a man, later identified as Joey Justin Cruz Campos, hiding underneath the van.

The defendant allegedly admitted he had been in the sedan with the woman. Officers apprehended the defendant on Oct. 9.

During an interview, the defendant admitted he was the individual that hid under the van, court documents state. The defendant also allegedly admitted that he had intended to steal the gas from the van’s gas tank using the hose and gas containers.

The resident told police he did not observe any damage to his vehicle. The resident also confirmed there was gas in the vehicle’s tank, and the gas level had not changed.

Campos was charged with attempted theft as a petty misdemeanor.