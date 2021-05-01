311 phone line, PUA center shut down temporarily over possible COVID-19 case

A possible COVID-19 case on Friday temporarily shut down the 311 phone line as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance office at the American Job Center in Hagåtña, said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.

"We’re doing this out of abundance of caution until we get a confirmation on the results of the test," Dell'Isola said.

The employee felt mild symptoms after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She was tested and the result came back positive, Dell'Isola said.

However, because the symptoms could be associated with the vaccine, as some doctors advised the department, the test result could have been a false positive, so the employee was retested Friday, Dell'Isola said.

All other employees who had contact with her also were tested and the results came back negative, Dell'Isola said.

Everyone in the area where the employee works was advised to self-quarantine for now.

"We're hoping for the best, that it's a false positive. Like I said, out of an abundance of caution, we're shutting the area down temporarily," he said.

The PUA center at AJC may be closed until Monday, depending on test result confirmation.

Those who have questions about PUA can still call or visit the PUA satellite office at the Dededo Public Library, or the Guam Department of Labor.

The PUA program as a whole remains operational, since GDOL has compartmentalized its operations in an event like this; meaning the adjudication, processing, auditing and receiving of overpayment continues even with one office shut down temporarily.