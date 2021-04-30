311 phone line, PUA center temporarily shut down over possible COVID-19 case

A possible COVID-19 positive case on Friday temporarily shut down the 311 phone line as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance office at the American Job Center in Hagåtña, Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

"We’re doing this out of abundance of caution until we get a confirmation on the results of the test," Dell'Isola said.

The employee felt mild symptoms after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She got tested and the result came back positive, Dell'Isola said.

However, because the symptoms could be associated with the vaccine as some doctors advised the department, the test result could have been a false-positive so the employee needed to get re-tested on Friday, Dell'Isola said.

All other employees who had contact with her were also tested and the results came back negative, Dell'Isola said.

Everyone in the area where the employee works were advised to self-quarantine for now.

"We're hoping for the best, that it's a false-positive. Like I said, out of abundance of caution, we're shutting the area down temporarily," he said.

The PUA center at AJC may be closed until Monday, depending on test results confirmation.

Those who have questions about PUA can still call or visit the PUA satellite office at the Dededo Public Library, or the Guam Department of Labor.

The PUA program as a whole remains operational, since GDOL has compartmentalized its operations in an event like this; meaning the adjudication, the processing, auditing and receiving of overpayment continues even with one office shut down temporarily.