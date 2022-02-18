Guam’s 316th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Health Services of the Pacific clinic Feb. 8, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 57-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot. The patient had underlying health conditions, JIC stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, her husband Jeffrey Cook, and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio offered prayers to the family of the deceased, according to a press release.

“We cannot do this alone, and we continue to plead with the community to practice caution in reducing your risk of exposure to this deadly virus, heed the warning signs, and seek immediate treatment for you and your loved ones who are ill, ” the administration states.

Forty-nine patients were hospitalized at island hospitals. Four were in intensive care and two were on ventilators to help them breathe.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,954 tested Feb. 17.

(Daily Post Staff)