317th COVID-19-related death reported

Guam’s 317th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City Feb. 19.

The patient was a 74-year-old man who had no known COVID-19 vaccination and had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, 44 were hospitalized for COVID-19. Six of the patients were in intensive care.

Between Feb. 19 to 21, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported updated infections:

• 303 of 392 tested positive for COVID-19 Feb. 19.

• 232 of 836 tested positive for COVID-19 Feb. 20.

• 59 of 189 tested positive for COVID-19 Feb. 21.

(Daily Post Staff)