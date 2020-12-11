$32.1M in unemployment checks mostly for LWA

Another $32.1 million in federal unemployment aid should be in the hands of thousands of pandemic-displaced workers by early next week, of which $25.5 million is for the extra $300 weekly Lost Wages Assistance program.

"This is likely the last release of LWA payments before Christmas," Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Thursday.

The other $6.6 million is for cleared Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims filed through Oct. 1.

This is an increase from Wednesday's figure of $6.2 million for PUA and FPUC claims.

Dell'Isola said GDOL got Federal Emergency Management Agency authorization to pay LWA beyond December. Those experiencing still-unresolved issues with their unemployment claims could still get their LWA by early next year.

Anyone receiving at least $100 in PUA for any of the weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 is eligible to receive the extra $300 weekly LWA. Some 18,000 PUA claimants are eligible to get LWA.

Labor rebatched the LWAs for payment, so instead of releasing only $267,000, it will be releasing $25.2 million.

The latest batch of unemployment assistance payouts is likely to hit workers' bank accounts and mail boxes by early next week, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator at GDOL.

This latest batch increases the total amount of unemployment benefits to workers who were laid off or furloughed, or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic to $482 million.

The amount includes PUA, FPUC and LWA as well as taxes.

Dell'Isola said with most of the LWA payments up for release, Labor will be focusing on PUA, which covers unemployment aid up to Dec. 26.

The Labor director said even if Congress passes a new pandemic relief package, there's still an anticipated gap between the end of the PUA coverage on Dec. 26 and the effective date of a new funding.

Fraudulent claims, he said, continue to attack Guam's PUA program, which remains a major factor in the delayed release of payments for legitimate claims.

Some 27,000 individual unemployment claims have been filed since June, fewer than the 38,000 projected in March that became the basis for Guam's $924 million budget for PUA and FPUC. About $456 million has been paid or encumbered for PUA benefits and taxes so far.