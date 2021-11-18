The Joint Information Center reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, out of 769 tests performed the prior day.

Of the 1,815 COVID-19 cases in active isolation yesterday, 34 require medical treatment at an on-island hospital. Based on available data, the current risk of being hospitalized when contracting COVID-19 is about five times greater if a local resident is not vaccinated for the disease, JIC reported.

The COVID Area Risk score is 2.6, down from 3.3 reported Tuesday. Officials have said 2.5 is the ideal CAR score for the island.

A free booster vaccination clinic is being held today in Tamuning for residents 65 and older. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. in the village’s senior center. Appointments can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

While the University of Guam field house’s clinic is closed on Thursdays, residents looking to get a vaccine today can receive their free dose beginning at 10 a.m. at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo. Walk-in patients are welcome.

A children’s vaccination clinic has also been scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, at the Father Duenas Memorial School’s Phoenix Center. Book an appointment online at http://guamcovid.com.

In order for minors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, parents or guardians must present:

• The child’s birth certificate.

• A government-issued photo identification for the parent or guardian.

• Legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents, if the accompanying adult is the child’s guardian.