32% of Guam's pandemic fatalities dead on arrival

Since 2020, Guam has seen an "unusually high" number of people dying at home or before reaching the hospital, and later confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to updated government data.

This prompted Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero and other health officials on Thursday to reiterate their calls for residents to immediately seek medical help if they feel some symptoms, or to get checked regularly if they have chronic conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

Some 108, or 32% of the total 341 COVID-19-related fatalities on Guam since March 2020 were pronounced dead on arrival, DPHSS said.

"Thirty-two percent of our COVID-related deaths are dead on arrival, which is very unusual," said Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist at DPHSS.

She said this is very unusual, at least for Guam, since this has not been compared to other jurisdictions, although Italy and New York also reported a high number of DOA cases in 2020.

"We do think it’s concerning and it’s odd, and we are going to take a look in more detail," Pobutsky said during a regular Public Health COVID-19 briefing with media.

DPHSS officials saw a spike in DOA cases initially in 2021 during the delta surge, and again during the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022. Pobutsky said officials went back to check the data from 2020.

Here are the number of dead-on-arrival cases among COVID-19-related fatalities, based on updated DPHSS data:

• 2020: 23.

• 2021: 54 (most occurred during delta surge).

• 2022: 31 (omicron surge).

"Thirty-two percent of the COVID-related deaths seems high and unusual, but we think, from what we’ve looked at, in terms of the data, is explainable by the high levels of chronic diseases in our population, people not seeking treatment when they could have because a lot of dead-on-arrivals were swabbed on the same day that they died. Nobody knew they were sick," Pobutsky said.

A joint DPHSS and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed that socioeconomic factors, along with chronic diseases, played a major role in the high number of dead-on-arrival cases during the delta surge.

2 more deaths

Guam's 341 total COVID-19-related fatalities included two reported Thursday by the Joint Information Center:

• A 69-year-old man died March 10 at Guam Regional Medical City. He had been vaccinated and received a booster shot. He tested positive Feb. 28 for SARS-CoV-2.

• An 81-year-old man died March 16 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient had been vaccinated. He hadn't received a booster shot. He tested positive March 8.

"(We) are deeply sorry for the family and friends on the passing of their loved ones, and we pray you find healing and peace,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "As we begin a slow and gradual lifting of restrictions, we must remain vigilant, especially among vulnerable family members."

DPHSS reported 57 new COVID-19 cases out of 686 tests performed Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went down to 19 as of Thursday, and one of the COVID-19 patients was in an intensive care unit.

Still in 'high-risk' category

Guam's COVID-19 cases have continued to decline, but officials said the island remains in an omicron surge and that its transmissibility rate is still considered in the "high-risk" category.

Dr. Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, said Guam remains in the "high-risk" category in terms of COVID-19 transmissibility per 100,000 over the past seven days.

Some two weeks ago, Guam had 1,100 cases per 100,000 population.

As of Thursday morning, that number is down to 385 cases per 100,000 population, which is still considered a "high-risk" level because 200 cases is the cutoff.

David and other officials expect that Guam will see much better rates next week, which could lead to more restrictions being lifted.

The new COVID-19 hospitalization rate is down to 12 per 100,000 for Guam, or very close to the cutoff of 10, while demand for staffed inpatient beds is down to 7%.

Hawaii is now at 86 cases per 100,000 population, and the state is about to lift its mask mandate and other restrictions.