Seventeen Democrats and 15 Republicans have filed their candidacy for senator for their respective primaries that seek to narrow down the list to 15 on each side of the aisle.

Among the candidates were six who filed Friday, including incumbent Sen. Frank Blas Jr. and fellow Republican MiChelle Hope Taitano.

Four Democrats also filed their senatorial candidacy Friday, all newcomers or nonincumbents: Roy A.B. Quinata, Alexander M. Duenas, Armando S. Dominguez, and Sarah M. Thomas-Nededog. Thomas-Nededog is the former chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam and now executive director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

There are still two days - Monday and Tuesday - to file candidacy for senator, governor, attorney general and delegate.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Mary Torres are the only two incumbents who have not filed their candidacy so far and have not announced plans to seek another office or not seek reelection.

Four incumbent senators are not seeking to return to the 37th Legislature. Minority Leader Chris Duenas said he's hopeful of a Republican majority in the next Legislature.

Among expected filers for the two remaining days is the gubernatorial ticket of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

Overall, 39 candidates for the primary elections have filed so far, including two gubernatorial tickets, two for attorney general and three for the delegate race.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Friday said election commissioners plan to ratify or certify the candidates for the 2022 primaries, followed by the drawing of ballot placements on July 1.

Early voting and homebound voting start July 28.

Candidates for senator as of June 24: