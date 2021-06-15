A Department of Education parent was told her son couldn’t participate in online summer classes because of a lack of teachers.

But education officials say she was misinformed. Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said, "It's not a shortage of teachers, it's a shortage of students."

"I even checked the numbers at Tamuning and I called the principal," he said. "I guess what the employee should have explained was it's not that they don't have enough teachers, it's there's not enough online students. We can't hire a teacher for just three students.”

The lack of summer school teachers was a concern raised by Guam Education Board members considering the amount of stress they’ve been under to create and teach curriculum based on three platforms: face-to-face, weekly hard copy, and online.

"I was so disappointed and sad for my son when Tamuning Elementary School informed me that there will not be any online summer classes," said the student's mother, who asked not to be named. "He was looking forward to summer online classes. He wanted to prepare himself more for his first year of middle school."

As of last week, which is when summer school started, officials were working with the parent to find accommodations for her son.

Officials on Monday said there are about 320 teachers for summer school. As of last week, there were a total of 5,800 students who registered for the program.

The GDOE summer school program offers in-person instruction or online learning for students, giving parents a choice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanchez advised the parent in this incident to go back to Tamuning Elementary so that the school can coordinate online classes for the student.

"When I say that we can help coordinate I mean within a day or two, it's just a matter of calling the schools and confirming the numbers," said Sanchez, who indicated that missing a day of summer school was equivalent to five hours of lost instructional time.

Regional online learning program

GDOE officials discussed a regional online learning program prior to the start of summer school, which would maximize the learning mode's availability by allowing schools to collaborate with each other.

Using the regional online model, students would first be referred to schools near their school. For Tamuning Elementary, the nearest public schools are Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School.

"What the employee should have done is clarify for the parent that they would help coordinate with each other to have a teacher sponsor a class," Sanchez said referring to the incident at Tamuning elementary.

"We are going to correct that.”

GDOE officials are checking in with schools to ensure other students whose families preferred online learning weren’t left without a choice.

5,800 students

Only a small portion of the 5,800 students enrolled in summer school opted for online learning.

"A large majority are face-to-face students. The numbers online are so small that ... we're having to have schools kind of share teachers and students, because we just don't have enough to justify a separate class,” he said.

Elementary schools have the largest enrollment numbers with over 3,000 students. Middle schools have about 1,000 students enrolled and high schools have 1,700 students registered.