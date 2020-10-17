$328K in EIP program checks processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 238 Economic Impact Payment Program payments, totaling about $328,174.

Taxpayers who missed the Oct. 15 tax return filing deadline to get the EIP payments on time will have to wait until the tax year 2020 filing season to take advantage of the program.

For the months of April 2020 through October 2020, DRT processed 82,032 EIP Program payments totaling about $144 million, according to a press release. This represents about 96.27% of the total funding received from the federal government through the U.S. Treasury, the release stated.

In line with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31. Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible nonfilers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payments.

Only those who filed their taxes by Oct. 15 will be able to get their EIP payments by the end of the year, according to the release.

Based on the EIP Program, a “validly filed and processed” Guam Individual Income Tax Return means that DRT is provided ample time to determine and validate eligibility. Anyone who files their 2018 or 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return after Oct. 15 will not be considered for the advance EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail themselves of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

EIP for Nonfilers

For those who don't file taxes, an EIP-NF document was required to have been filed by Oct. 15 in order to have a payment by Dec. 31. Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.

Notices are sent to EIP recipients in line with the CARES Act. EIP recipients are encouraged to keep these notices so that when they file their 2020 tax return, they will be able to reconcile with that notice to claim additional credits should they be entitled.

Taxpayers or nonfilers who would like to check the status of their EIP Program payment can go to www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/nonfilers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program can be found in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.