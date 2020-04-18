329 grass fires since January - some 'intentionally set'

In the first four months of the year, Guam's firefighters have battled 329 fires.

These fires range from spot fires to large grass fires, said Guam Fire Department spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

"Although it is difficult to determine the cause of grass fires, because of circumstances at the time of onset, it is believed that majority of fires are intentionally set," Reilly said.

Currently, GFD investigators, along with Guam Forestry Fire, are working to investigate several grass fires that occurred within the last two weeks, he said. Two of the fires resulted in firefighter injuries, he added.

Reilly said he is urging residents to refrain from burning at home and to practice extreme caution even when barbecuing, as dry conditions mean grass and trees can easily catch fire. January through June is Guam's dry season.

He said the Guam Fire Department work alongside Forestry firefighters, as well as those from Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam.

The most recent fire occurred on Easter, April 12, when firefighters battled against a large grass fire from about 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. That particular effort affected one firefighter who needed medical assistance after getting ill from the heat. In a previous fire, two firefighters were hurt.

Reilly said the firefighters have recovered but he reiterated that fires don't oburn only grass, they can also potentially harm firefighters and other residents.

"The Guam Fire Department wants to remind the community that burning is not authorized without a permit from your village fire station," he said.

Residents should cut tall grass or trees surrounding their property and maintain a clear area of at least 30 feet, free from debris and vegetation, around homes.