$32M in unemployment aid payouts, mostly for extra $300 weekly LWA

Pandemic-displaced workers could expect to receive a total of $32.1 million in federal unemployment benefits by early next week at the earliest, of which $25.5 million is for the extra $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance.

Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator at the Guam Department of Labor, on Thursday, said the remaining $6.6 million is for cleared Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims filed through Oct. 1.

Cho said this increases the total amount of unemployment benefits to workers laid off, furloughed, or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic to $482 million.

The amount includes PUA, FPUC and LWA as well as taxes.

The latest batch of unemployment assistance payouts is likely to hit workers' bank accounts and mail boxes by early next week, according to Cho.

