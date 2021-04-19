$33.5M in EIP 3 checks prepped Friday

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed $33.5 million in the Third Third Economic Impact Payment Program payments on Friday. The payments have been transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam, DRT announced today.

That's a part of about 74,500 payments totaling $194.5 million DRT processed from April 10 - April 16.

• April 10: $53,839,424

• April 13: $35,127,767

• April 14: $37,061,899

• April 15: $35,019,483

• April 16: $33,464,386

DRT received notification of the approval of Guam’s EIP 3 Plan on April 10 and processed approximately 20,000 payments totaling $53.84 million on that day. EIP 3 was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021.

Most eligible people will get the EIP 3 automatically and won’t need to take additional action. DRT will use available information to determine eligibility and issue the EIP 3 payment to eligible people who:

• Have a validly filed and processed 2020 tax return

• Have a validly filed and processed 2019 tax return if the 2020 return has not been submitted or is not validly processed yet

• Did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return but filed an Economic Impact Payment for NonFilers (EIP-NF) form on or before November 21, 2020.

• Are federal benefit recipients as of December 31, 2020 who do not usually file a tax return and received Social Security and Railroad Retirement Board benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veteran benefit recipients in 2020. DRT will use information provide from the IRS to determine eligibility for EIP-3.

DRT has launched its EIP 3 Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. The EIP Lookup Portal will allow for taxpayers to obtain information on their EIP 1, EIP 2, and EIP 3 Program payments.