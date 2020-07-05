33 GovGuam workers detailed to unemployment aid program

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office temporarily detailed up to 33 government employees to the Guam Department of Labor, some with hazard pay, so they can help the now more than 33,000 workers get their unemployment aid program.

They are in addition to at least 26 personnel that Labor, with the help of Adelup, hired for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program since April.

The number of employees from other GovGuam agencies that are still at Labor's PUA program is now down to 22.

Only those who are in direct contact with unemployment aid applicants are entitled to hazard pay, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator with Labor.

"No local dollars are being used to subsidize COVID differential pay as it was deemed an approved administrative cost by the U.S. Department of Labor," Cho said.

The Guam Daily Post requested from Labor a list of all GovGuam employees detailed at the unemployment aid program, and their differential pay.

Labor released only a partial list, with 22 employees from 12 government agencies still detailed to the PUA program and no indication of who gets differential pay.

The list includes details from various offices:

• Office of the Governor: 5

• Department of Corrections: 1

• Department of Public Works: 3

• Guam Public Library System: 3

• Department of Youth Affairs: 2

• Bureau of Statistics and Plans: 1

• Department of Agriculture: 1

• Port Authority of Guam: 1

• Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency: 2

• Guam Energy Office: 1

• Guam Visitors Bureau: 1

• Department of Administration: 1

One of them, Jessi Santos-Torres, is the spokesperson for Customs. She said she's been temporarily detailed to the PUA program since April, assisting with disseminating information to the public about the unemployment program.

The detail assignments began on April 29 and reached a maximum of 33 individuals over a period of time, Cho said.

This number dropped to the current level upon the reopening of government operations, she said.

"These employees were returned to agencies because they were deemed essential," Cho said. "Returning to their agencies depends on their assignment and the progress of the program."

GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco on Thursday said he was physically detailed to the PUA program since early May.

It was only about two weeks ago that he returned to GVB, physically, in anticipation of the planned July 1 reopening of Guam's tourism. This reopening was delayed because of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Even though he's physically back to GVB, Tyquiengco said, he still does some work for Labor's PUA program.

His name, as well as at least one other GVB employee still detailed to the PUA program, is no longer on the list that Labor released. Only one GVB employee is on that list.

"None of us have received any extra pay for being there," he said.

An April 27 memo from then-governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, addressed to GVB's general manager, stated the detail assignment of three GVB employees to the PUA program including Tyquiengco.

"These employees will suffer no loss in pay or benefits as a result of this assignment. Additionally, they will work normal hours unless otherwise instructed by the director of Labor or his designee," Babauta stated in his memo.

The federally funded PUA program seeks to help workers who got laid off, furloughed or work hour reductions as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday, the number of displaced workers reached 33,400, based on the reporting of 1,878 employers on hireguam.com, Cho said.

Of this number, 31,142 already filed initial unemployment claims.

A number of them have already received their benefits, a month after the launch of the online application process.

By this week, nearly $120 million in unemployment benefits and taxes would have already been released to applicants and circulating in the local economy.

This is some 43% of the initial $276 million that the U.S. Department of Labor released to Guam for the unemployment programs.