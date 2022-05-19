The University of Guam will confer degrees on approximately 335 graduates at its commencement ceremony 2 p.m. Sunday at the Calvo Field House. Attendance will be limited to graduates and four guests per graduate.

Among the degree recipients will be the university’s second group of civil engineering graduates as well as seven graduates earning a master of social work through UOG’s partnership program with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, according to a UOG press release.

Dr. John Ray Taitano will deliver the commencement address. He is the first graduate of UOG to be accepted into medical school and the first state surgeon of the Guam Air and Army National Guard, according to UOG.

(Daily Post Staff)