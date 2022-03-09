Guam’s 335th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 8, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 78-year-old man who was fully vaccinated, did not have a booster shot and had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed condolences on behalf of her family and the administration.

“While COVID-19 has robbed us of too many loved ones, we will not be defeated. We have the tools to beat this virus. Let us continue to use them to push forward in recovery,” the governor said in the JIC press release.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 from 818 tests on March 8.

To date, there have been a total of 46,000 officially reported cases, 335 deaths, and 1,622 people who are in isolation, according to JIC.

Twenty-nine patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and three of them were in intensive care.

(Daily Post Staff)