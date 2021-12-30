$339K awarded to support education, health care and community groups

The fifth round of grants funded by businesses who received tax incentives under the qualifying certificate program were awarded Wednesday.

The Leon Guerrero administration approved more than $1.3 million of these kinds of grants to 78 organizations before yesterday’s ceremony, according to Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The community contributions are stipulated in some of the tax breaks that benefit local businesses under their qualifying certificates, which are approved through GEDA.

Mendiola told beneficiaries that it was Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero who directed her agency to change the way it was using these funds.

"It’s time for GEDA to start pushing community contributions out to where they belong: to the community. And through that we’ve been able to award a lot of great projects, a lot of great programs, and you are the latest batch. And we’re so excited to have you here,” Leon Guerrero said welcoming 14 nonprofit organizations and government agencies to the event.

Individual awards ranged from $15,000 to $25,000, and support a wide variety of initiatives.

• Got Your Six Seven One, Inc: $25,000 to acquire three temporary transitional homes for homeless veterans, and fund training for members to counsel clients.

• Guam Cancer Care: $25,000 to assist with lease and utility payments, freeing up operating funds for cancer patients.

• Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence Corp.: $25,000 to produce a three-part video series to educate about sexual assault and family violence.

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's Office: $25,000 to purchase playground equipment for village residents.

• Mangilao Mayor's Office: $25,000 to safely reopen the village’s night market and its festivals, including financial support for vendors.

• Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association: $25,000 to give away baby essential gift kits to uninsured and underinsured mothers upon discharge.

• Guam Preservation Trust: $25,000 to refurbish wooden carriages for eight cannons at three historic sites.

• Guam Community College: $25,000 to fund a career boot camp for medical home aides.

• Pacific Historic Parks: $25,000 to create a virtual reality experience for children to learn about the island’s invasion, occupation and liberation during World War II.

• Piti Municipal Planning Council Association: $25,000 to improve the basketball court.

• Inarajan Middle School MITY PATSSC: $25,000 to restore the school’s gymnasium, including a mural painted by students.

• Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association: $25,000 to offer free training for tourism-related jobs, and to pay for employee certifications.

• University of Guam School of Health: $24,640 to purchase preparation packs for nursing students and support for mentor nurses.

• Get Healthy Guam Coalition, Inc.: $15,000 to create a toolkit to educate young children about diabetes.

“This program has only started since 2019. When the lieutenant governor and I started our administration,” Leon Guerrero said. “We wanted it to be … much more meaningful, significant, and also that it would generate more investment in the community, more kinds of productive results and outcomes that the whole community will benefit from.”

Grants funded by GRMC

Wednesday’s round of grants were funded through the qualifying certificate for the Guam Regional Medical City, officials confirmed.

Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post all recipients of QCs are up to date with their community contributions, but that GEDA has not received any additional information from the private hospital on how or if its announced change in ownership would affect its existing agreement with the local government.

In late November, a subsidiary of GRMC’s Philippine-based owner announced it will sell its physical assets and operations to a nonprofit organization, which will rename the hospital Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City.

The sale is also tied to a $600 million bond, in which Blue Continent is seeking the governor’s approval to be eligible for a tax-exempt debt issuance.

Mendiola told the Post that following concerns raised by elected officials, the governor has decided to hold off on making a decision on the matter until she receives more stakeholder input.

To her knowledge, GRMC has yet to share any additional details on the bond or its change in ownership following a public hearing on the bond sale organized by GEDA, she said.