Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas announced it awarded a $33,184,524 contract to Global Pacific Design Builders, LLC on Sept. 29.

The project will be the construction of a Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada, according to a release from NAVFAC Marianas.

"This project is a great example of NAVFAC Marianas' focus on delivering infrastructure solutions to enable the readiness of our diverse military customers and partners on Guam,” said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Troy Brown. “I'm proud of the team's hard work and the collaboration between NAVFAC Marianas and the Guam Army National Guard to get this important project awarded.”

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a facility to support the training, administrative, and logistical requirements of the Guam Army National Guard.

The project has an expected completion date of February 2025.