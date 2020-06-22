$33M in first unemployment aid this week

More than $33 million worth of federally funded unemployment assistance will be released during the first batch of payments this week, while nearly 9,000 displaced workers have not even started applying for benefits.

Director David Dell'Isola said the Guam Department of Labor will begin processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits today.

Error-free claims filed through June 1 will be processed by the Department of Administration, he said.

"Soon, about $33 million in checks and electronic transfers will be distributed to our people, with more on its way as we continue to adjudicate PUA claims," Dell'Isola said on Sunday.

Initial payments this week can be up to $10,000, and possibly more, for each applicant.

The $33 million will begin circulating in the local economy this week, as displaced workers are able to once again pay their rent, utility and phone bills and car loans, and buy food and other critical household supplies.

Many in the private sector have been without a paycheck since March, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Hard to stretch every dollar'

Tianna Marie San Nicolas, 26, has been worried about her family, especially after receiving a separation notice from her employer. She had just given birth in April.

"It's been hard to stretch every dollar I had for my kids and I," she told The Guam Daily Post. "I paid no mind to my bills because caring for my kids was more important."

San Nicolas said she was able to make some payments when the federal stimulus, or economic impact aid, came out.

"However, I was still receiving emails of bills being due, and I didn't know where I was going to get the money. I teared seeing my bills go up and my wallet was still empty, but hopefully these unemployment payments help me catch up," she said.

She applied for unemployment benefits on May 31, but an issue with her application means she has to wait until Monday to get the problems resolved.

"So I hope after that, all goes well and I start receiving my payment," she said. "I'm crossing my fingers on it."

Labor held a soft launch of the online application on May 30, and the required 21-day processing window was this weekend.

31,154 displaced workers

As of early Sunday, 31,154 workers had been laid off, were furloughed or had their work hours reduced directly because of the health crisis, based on reporting from hireguam.com on 1,749 employers, according to Hannah Cho, a Labor special projects coordinator.

But, of that number, only 22,274, or about 71%, have filed initial unemployment claims with Labor.

Based on Guam Labor data of displaced workers and the initial claims filed as of Sunday, this leaves 8,880 other displaced workers who have not filed applications.

Affected workers are encouraged to apply through hireguam.com, or get help from Labor to apply.

Guam Labor's estimate is that 38,000 workers will be directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guam Labor asked the U.S. Department of Labor for a $924 million budget for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

U.S. Labor approved the initial release of $276 million, which has been readily available for weeks now for Guam to draw from to pay unemployment claims.

From the start, Dell'Isola said his department was tasked to develop an unemployment aid program in just a few weeks, compared to several years that other states had taken to develop unemployment insurance programs.

Help ongoing

On Guam, eligible workers can receive up to $945 a week in unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year.

Labor continues to offer in-person applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for first-time applicants by appointment only.

Applicants can call for an appointment at the Guam Community College processing center:

988-3672

788-0729

689-1872

The roving village library schedule for filing unemployment claims is as follows:

Dededo: June 22, 25 and 29

Hagåtña: June 23, 27 and 30

Yona: June 26

Dates are subject to change depending on turnout.

Residents can also apply over the phone by calling 735-0518 through 26