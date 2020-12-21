33rd Guam Youth Congress inaugurated

Sen. Amanda Shelton and the Committee on Higher Education and the Advancement of Women, Youth, and Senior Citizens announced in a press release that 22 of Guam's youngest leaders were inaugurated as representatives in the 33rd Guam Youth Congress on Dec. 19 at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. General elections were held on Oct. 19 for GYC members to represent villages and schools for a two-year term.

"The GYC represents the youth of Guam and serves as a training and action area for Guam's young leaders," Shelton's office stated in a release. "The Guam Youth Congress was established in 1975 by Public Law 12-218. The purpose of the GYC is to act as a youth legislative body with the power to make its own rules, establish committees, hold hearings, pass resolutions, and prepare and pass bills."

Sen. Shelton extended her congratulations to the newly inaugurated representatives of the Guam Youth Congress.

"The Guam Youth Congress creates real change by passing bills for the Guam Legislature to act on," Shelton stated. "This is a critical time for our island, and we need the voices of our young people to be represented in the policy and decision-making progress on the road to recovery."

The representatives of the 33rd Guam Youth Congress are:

Chauntae Quichocho, Agana Heights

Naomi Grace Perez, Academy of our Lady of Guam

Nico Valencia, Agat

Stephanie Lorenzo, Barrigada

Mark Wang, Barrigada

Kyle Anthony Dahilig, Dededo

Al Edrich Labang, Dededo

Matthew Makepeace, Dededo

Jhem Ann Bolano Lagman, Guam Community College

Valina Matanane, Guam Community College

Angelysa Ulloa, Guam Community College

Lawrel Lizama, Merizo

Anica Bejerana Camacho, Sinajana

Vicente Blas Taijeron, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon

Jin Chung, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon

Alexander Gayle, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon

Nehemiah Villanueva, Tiyan High School

Kiana Yabut, University of Guam

Nolan Flores, University of Guam

Jenae Pereda, Mangilao

Jaden Comon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite

Chase Bailey, Guam High School

The Congress also selected its new set of leadership, electing Lorenzo as speaker, Labang as vice speaker and Yabut as legislative secretary.

"We are all here because we believe in this notion of service above self," said Speaker Lorenzo. "How we give back to our community will hopefully inspire our next generation to make monumental change."

The inauguration ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the Guam Legislature's YouTube channel.