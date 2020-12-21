33rd Guam Youth Congress inaugurated

Sen. Amanda Shelton and the Committee on Higher Education and the Advancement of Women, Youth, and Senior Citizens announced in a press release that 22 of Guam's youngest leaders were inaugurated as representatives in the 33rd Guam Youth Congress on Dec. 19 at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. General elections were held on Oct. 19 for GYC members to represent villages and schools for a two-year term.
"The GYC represents the youth of Guam and serves as a training and action area for Guam's young leaders," Shelton's office stated in a release. "The Guam Youth Congress was established in 1975 by Public Law 12-218. The purpose of the GYC is to act as a youth legislative body with the power to make its own rules, establish committees, hold hearings, pass resolutions, and prepare and pass bills."
Sen. Shelton extended her congratulations to the newly inaugurated representatives of the Guam Youth Congress.
"The Guam Youth Congress creates real change by passing bills for the Guam Legislature to act on," Shelton stated. "This is a critical time for our island, and we need the voices of our young people to be represented in the policy and decision-making progress on the road to recovery."
The representatives of the 33rd Guam Youth Congress are:
- Chauntae Quichocho, Agana Heights
- Naomi Grace Perez, Academy of our Lady of Guam
- Nico Valencia, Agat
- Stephanie Lorenzo, Barrigada
- Mark Wang, Barrigada
- Kyle Anthony Dahilig, Dededo
- Al Edrich Labang, Dededo
- Matthew Makepeace, Dededo
- Jhem Ann Bolano Lagman, Guam Community College
- Valina Matanane, Guam Community College
- Angelysa Ulloa, Guam Community College
- Lawrel Lizama, Merizo
- Anica Bejerana Camacho, Sinajana
- Vicente Blas Taijeron, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon
- Jin Chung, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon
- Alexander Gayle, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon
- Nehemiah Villanueva, Tiyan High School
- Kiana Yabut, University of Guam
- Nolan Flores, University of Guam
- Jenae Pereda, Mangilao
- Jaden Comon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite
- Chase Bailey, Guam High School
The Congress also selected its new set of leadership, electing Lorenzo as speaker, Labang as vice speaker and Yabut as legislative secretary.
"We are all here because we believe in this notion of service above self," said Speaker Lorenzo. "How we give back to our community will hopefully inspire our next generation to make monumental change."
The inauguration ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the Guam Legislature's YouTube channel.