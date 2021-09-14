34,798 applications filed for All RISE; application period ends tomorrow

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation issued a reminder Tuesday evening that the application period for All RISE ends tomorrow, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.

So far:

• 18,236 payments totaling $19.49 million were processed on Friday; and

• 34,798 applications were received as of about 7 p.m. Monday.

Individuals who are having challenges filing online may file their applications manually at DRT from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

Error-free or “A” status applications received on Sept. 1 were processed for payment on Sept.10.

A total of 18,236 payments were processed totaling $19,499,200.

Applicants who were included in the Sept. 10 checks can expect to receive their All RISE payments as early as this week either in the mail or as a direct deposit in their bank accounts if they elected to be paid by direct deposit.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, a total of 34,798 applications were received with 26,375, or about 76%, of them being filed online. DRT is working to process all manual applications so that it can have a final tally of the total dollar amount associated with all applications.

DRT reminds applicants to review their applications carefully prior to submission as errors may either cause a delay in payment or may result in the application not being eligible for payment.

Approximately 18% of applications were identified as having errors.

DRT will be better able to focus its efforts on processing all manual applications and reviewing all non “A” status applications to address errors and eligibility issues after the application period is closed.

Applications are processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Authorized eligible applicants who successfully apply can receive $800 if they are individual filers and $1,600 if they are joint filers.

Contact DRT’s Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 with any questions or concerns regarding this.