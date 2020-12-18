34% of parents say they will send kids to school

Just 34% parents stated that they will be sending their children back to school for face-to-face instructions if the Guam Department of Education opened in January, according to the draft results of the department's Fast Response Parent and School Survey.

Last week, when the draft results were presented to the Guam Education Board, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he wasn't surprised by the result and anticipated that parents would not be overly eager to return because of lingering anxiety in the community.

Even back in the summer and into August, before Guam schools were closed due to increasing COVID-19 cases, just about 40% of GDOE students were expected to attend face-to-face instruction.

Also, when the survey was first administered, Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score had not yet dropped to where it is today, Fernandez added.

Now, in addition to the survey, the education department is again gathering registration data for face-to-face instruction ahead of submitting a recommendation next week on reopening schools.

Registration ends on Dec. 18 and Fernandez said GDOE will be able to see then if numbers hold. The survey is available at schools.

The purpose of the survey was to determine the perceptions of parents, teachers, students and GDOE personnel with regard to the likelihood of COVID-19 infection at schools and the community, as well as gauge their comfort levels with returning to face-to-face instruction.

The survey was also meant to determine employees' level of satisfaction with worksite sanitation, provisions of personal protective equipment, socio-emotional well being and other supports.

There were a total of 8,770 survey respondents as of Dec. 11, consisting of 5,739 parents, 1,810 teachers, 82 administrators and 879 school staff.

The student survey was ongoing as of last week Friday, but was recently completed and the data will be added later.

When asked about the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 from the community, 24% of parents answered likely to very likely, 28% of teachers answered the same and likewise for 39% of school staff.

There was more concern with the likelihood of infection in schools, with 55% of parents answering likely to very likely, while 60% of teachers and 56% of school staff answered the same.

Teachers, staff cautious

The level of comfort for returning to face-to-face interaction was much higher among teachers and school staff compared to how comfortable they were with GDOE's preparations for returning.

Seventy-five percent of teachers and school staff said they were somewhat comfortable to very comfortable with returning to face-to-face instruction but only 38% of teachers and 41% of school staff said the same about GDOE's preparations for returning to face-to-face.

Fernandez said last week Friday that there are questions that need to be answered by GDOE and some school-level informing should take place.

Among parents, 47% said they were somewhat comfortable to very comfortable with returning to face-to-face, while 46% said the same about GDOE's preparations.

Again, 34% of parents said they will send their children in for face-to-face learning.

Even when GDOE schools are open again, the remote learning models that have been used for the entirety of the first semester will still be available to parents and students.

Teachers and staff were also asked about training and worksite sanitation.

While 98% of teachers and 99% of school staff said they were somewhat familiar to very familiar with COVID-19 protocols, 88% of teachers and 89% of staff said they completed required training.

There were fewer participants for socio-emotional training, of which 58% of teachers said they participated while 65% of school staff stated the same. Meanwhile, 72% of teachers said they were satisfied to very satisfied with the socio-emotional support at their schools while 81% of staff said the same.

Eighty percent of teachers said they were somewhat satisfied to very satisfied with worksite sanitation while only 67% said the same about PPE provisions. For personnel, 83% said they were satisfied to very satisfied with sanitation while 73% said the same about PPE provisions.

The information was at the district level, but school-level reports will also be generated.