344 new cases of COVID-19; student vaccination clinics continue

The Joint Information Center reported a preliminary count of 344 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The results were identified from 903 tests analyzed Feb. 5, JIC reported in a press release. Additional results from pending tests and submissions from private clinics will be added for an adjusted total count later today.

Of the 7,485 people in active isolation, 43 are being treated at local hospitals.

Efforts to get more children vaccinated for COVID-19 continue this week.

JIC has reported that, beginning Feb. 12, support clinics for children with disabilities will operate at village-based sites from 9 a.m. to noon. Three of these outreach events have been announced:

• Feb. 12: Barrigada Mayor’s Office.

• Feb. 19: Dededo Mayor’s Office.

• Feb. 26: Hågat gym.

Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments will be expedited. Minors must have a birth certificate and parents must have a government-issued photo ID. Appointments can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

After-school clinics are continuing this week, beginning tomorrow. In order for minor students to receive vaccinations, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A birth certificate for the child, photo identification of the accompanying adult, and guardianship documents if the adult is not a listed parent on the birth certificate are required.

The clinics have been scheduled for Tuesday at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School in Dededo, Wednesday at B.P. Carbullido Elementary School in Barrigada and Thursday at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Sånta Rita-Sumai. All after-school clinics this week are scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m.