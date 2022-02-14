The Joint Information Center reported a preliminary count of 345 new cases of COVID-19, identified from 871 tests analyzed Feb. 12.

Additional results from tests pending analysis and submissions from private clinics will be reported later Monday.

Of the 7,773 cases in active isolation, 59 were being treated at local hospitals – an increase of six from the day prior.

Guam Memorial Hospital is treating 33 COVID-19 patients, two of whom are pediatric admissions. Six of GMH’s patients are in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators. The Guam Regional Medical City is treating 26 patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in the ICU and two of whom are on ventilators.

According to JIC, 39 people in the hospital are vaccinated for COVID-19, while 18 are not.

“The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about eight times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated,” JIC stated, comparing hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each based on Guam’s COVID-19 vaccination rates.

A “rationing” of COVID-19 tests continues, limiting who can be tested without symptoms. Online appointments for the mass testing site at the grounds of the old Tiyan Carnival were available for booking for Monday through Saturday, as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

After-school vaccination clinics will continue this week, from 3 to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but birth certificates for children and government-issued photo identification for accompanying parents are required. The clinics will be held Tuesday at Inarajan Elementary School in Inalåhan, Wednesday at J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School in Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Thursday at Adacao Elementary School in Latte Heights, Mangilao.