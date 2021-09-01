$345M for new hospital possible in 2022, delegate says

With alternative funding to replace Guam Memorial Hospital being sought in Congress, Del. Michael San Nicolas said it makes sense for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to reallocate some $300 million in discretionary federal aid away from the project.

San Nicolas held a news conference on Tuesday to share an update to a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package currently being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives. This fiscal year’s focus is on infrastructure, and San Nicolas said he has helped to secure just under $1 billion to address hospital and health care facility funding in the territories.

Under the bill’s current formula, Guam could receive up to $345 million to build a new hospital.

“We’re hoping that this amount is going to allow for us to finally secure full federal funding for the hospital needs, rather than us using relief funding for that purpose,” San Nicolas said, referencing the governor’s plan to earmark about half of a congressional bailout to the government of Guam to build a new hospital and health care campus.

“Our feedback has been a mixed bag, in terms of whether or not the governor’s original intention for that $300 million will actually be aligned with the American Rescue Plan. There has been no commitment federally that using those relief funds for that purpose was going to be authorized,” he said.

San Nicolas argued, because the construction for a new hospital will take years to complete, the ARP funds at Leon Guerrero’s disposal can be used for more pressing matters to the island, such as aid for residents when Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ends and capital improvements to help the tourism industry recover.

He likened the potential consequences needed for the island’s top industry to a business that holds a “grand reopening” with dusty shelves and untrained employees.

“If we do not invest in getting our local businesses to be customer-ready, fully customer-ready – even when the first few (tourists) are walking through the door, then those who walk through and have that bad experience are going to go back and say, ‘Hey you know what, maybe we should check out that other destinations because this one certainly isn’t ready for us to fully enjoy ourselves.’”

When reached for comment after San Nicolas’ news conference, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, said the $300 million allocation out of the ARP to replace GMH “remains the same.”

“While we welcome the $345 million commitment, we also will continue to monitor its progress throughout the legislative process,” she said.

The delegate said he also is advocating for more funding for Guam with different congressional committees working on the spending package, for concerns such as senior living facilities and restaurant relief. The next month has been dedicated by Democratic leadership to work on committee language.

“At the latest, we’re going to see something materialize (in) 2022, but it all depends on how quickly we’re able to get terms agreed to between the House and Senate,” he said.

Delays in the ARP’s passage were due to the legislative bodies having different spending caps on programs, but the current reconciliation process is different, San Nicolas told reporters.

“The fundamental question, though, is whether or not, at the end of the day, we are going to have 50 Senate votes to be able to pass what is agreed to. I can’t – I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know whether we’re going to have that in the next three months, or whether we’re going to take another six months to get things through. So it’s very difficult to nail down a firm timeline,” he said.