Thirty-five participants were recognized for their hard work and commitment to care for the island’s people in a boot camp completion ceremony Tuesday at the Guam Community College Multipurpose Auditorium in Mangilao.

Sixteen received their certificates in the Child Care Provider Program II, while 19 received certicates as Certified Nursing Assistants.

The 16 who completed the Child Care Provider Boot Camp II will now be able to start their two-month on-the-job training with participating child care programs.

They will be offered positions with their assigned organizations/programs. Some already are employed with day cares and schools after completing the training.

This Child Care Provider boot camp cohort is the second of its kind, and there are several more planned for the rest of this year.

The boot camp was developed by the Guam Economic Development Authority, Department of Public Health and Social Services and GCC to educate and train students and provide island families with qualified providers to meet the critical shortage in available and affordable day care and after-school programs.

The CNA boot camp was developed in response to an overwhelming interest by the community for the CNA program, as well as a continued need for Certified Nurse Assistants in hospitals.

The program and training were free to qualified applicants who were accepted into the cohort.

Nearly all of the 19 qualified have recently turned in their applications to test for CNA licensure through the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners.