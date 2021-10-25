35 new reported cases of COVID-19

The island reported a preliminary count of 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The total, taken from 345 tests analyzed Saturday, will be amended to include pending results and submissions from other clinics today. Of the 2,230 cases now in active isolation, 53 have been admitted to local hospitals, JIC stated.

Three hospitalized patients at Guam Memorial Hospital are pediatric admissions. The risk of needing care at the hospital level remains much higher for unvaccinated residents, according to JIC.

"Based on (Sunday's) data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be 15 vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 249 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19," the center stated. "The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about 17 times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated."

Eighteen COVID-19 hospital patients were vaccinated for the disease, compared to a reported 33 unvaccinated. Two patients were listed as ineligible for vaccination.

A total of 123,017 people, or 90.26% of the island’s eligible population, is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Testing

Officials also continue to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with the Guam National Guard, are conducting COVID-19 community testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, from Monday through Saturday.

The site will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to noon. Rapid antigen testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There's a limit of four people per vehicle and people don't have to display symptoms to get tested. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID.