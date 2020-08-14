Thirty-five individuals at the emergency homeless shelter in Maite have volunteered to get tested for COVID-19, according to Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, who also serves as the vice chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified of the volunteers and the shelter is waiting on the testing to be scheduled, Hoffman added.

Global Dorm Maite, the facility being used as the shelter, is at capacity, according to Diana Calvo, executive director of the Catholic Social Service. The number of individuals at the shelter totaled 86 in July. Calvo said she believes that is still the case.

The latest breakdown shows 18 children ages 17 or below living at the shelter.

"We've had a couple of discharges. And then we have had some assistance with security deposits, so they actually weren't sheltered per se, but we are at capacity," Calvo said during the interagency council meeting Thursday.

The 40-unit apartment complex has been nearing capacity for some time. The government is attempting to procure additional spaces to use as shelters, but it appears that will need more time, as Thursday's update was only that it is still ongoing between Guam Homeland Security and the General Services Agency.

Ray Topasna, the executive director for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, said his agency was looking at housing as many as five individuals with disabilities currently at the shelter.

He is hoping to house two of the five within the next few days.

The first meeting of the council touched on patients abandoned by their families at Guam Memorial Hospital, who were effectively homeless.

Topasna said his team is in the process of finding suitable housing for one individual.