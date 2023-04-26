A man released from prison earlier this month was accused of using brass knuckles to assault a man at a gas station.

Jonathan Phillip Meno Mantanona, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in connection to an incident Sunday evening, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Mantanona's charges stem from an initial assault complaint made at the 76 Circle K gas station along Ypao Road in Tamuning, where officers with the Guam Police Department met an employee who reported a man was assaulted. Another employee later identified Mantanona and said he purchased items in the store and was harassing customers.

Mantanona, despite being asked to leave, refused and left only after one of the employees called the police.

When the victim encountered the suspect, Mantanona charged at the man and "struck his head, using brass knuckles," but stopped and fled when two other individuals intervened, according to the complaint.

The victim was observed by officers to have abrasions to his head, knees and elbows, along with a cut to the right corner of his lips. The victim was later transported to the hospital.

Officers located Mantanona, who was "rapidly breathing, sweating profusely and yelling indiscernible words." Police also found pieces of glass on his upper torso. Officers saw a jacket near Mantanona that was later found to have a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue that yielded a presumptive positive result upon testing, according to the complaint.

Mantanona allegedly admitted to assaulting someone. When asked where it happened, he pointed to the gas station. He also admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day, according to the complaint.

The complaint added Mantanona was on probation for two 2022 felony cases and was released from confinement on April 7.

The Office of the Attorney General, in its criminal history background report, stated the probation cases were for charges of terrorizing, criminal trespass and theft of an automobile.

Mantanona was subsequently confined by the Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail, the AG's office stated.