Notices were sent Tuesday to 350 Guam Department of Education employees who will need to test for COVID-19 weekly to comply with the governor's vaccination mandate.

"This includes those who may have received only the first dose of the vaccination. So they are not fully vaccinated; they are required to test. If they refuse to be vaccinated at all but are submitting to weekly testing, they are also on the list," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Some employees on the list did not provide a response to GDOE regarding vaccination.

"They are also on the list to test. And we also are inviting those employees who have said that they won't vaccinate or test at all. We're going to go ahead and give them an opportunity to comply."

The 350 GDOE employees are spread out through the 41 public schools and division offices.

The employee screening and testing plan is part of a larger plan that includes screening and testing students in the near future.

Testing students is still in the planning stage and will require community engagement and parental consent before any student is tested, but GDOE is ready to start swabbing its employees for COVID-19.

"Earlier this week, we met with administrators to make sure they were clear on procedures and responsibilities, and how they need to be reporting compliances to our human resources office," Fernandez said.

Testing begins Monday

The notices that were sent to employees Tuesday ensured that employees had a clear understanding that COVID-19 testing at school facilities would begin next Monday.

"We are giving the schools the flexibility of scheduling the dates and times of that testing at the school site during the week," Fernandez said.

Administrators and school nurses at each school will control the schedule to ensure school operations are not disrupted.

Unvaccinated GDOE employees have been given the rest of this week to comply with the governor's vaccination mandate before having to test weekly.

If an employee refuses to consent to testing, the governor's mandate allows for punitive measures.

"They're not to be allowed to come on campus, which is something that we're just working to make sure we understand and confirm that," Fernandez said. "So if you're at any government agency, if you don't comply, you're not supposed to report to work. And those employees will then need to resort to annual leave, or if they don't have any leave, leave without pay."

For GDOE, this scenario playing out is concerning.

"Of course we're concerned about losing any teachers, but teachers don't normally have annual leave, they have three days of personal leave," he said.

Once that's spent, it's leave without pay for teachers.

Student testing will be voluntary

As for student testing, that's still being looked into. Fernandez said employee testing is the pilot that will be used to develop the student screening plan.

Public health officials have required 10% of GDOE's 26,000 students to be tested within 90 days of implementation. Students, however, will not see any consequences for refusing to be tested.

"There isn't a mandate that says that if a student refuses, there's going to be some kind of consequence. ... So it is voluntary," Fernandez said. "I didn't see any consequences for any students ... who refuse to test. So we're not prepared to issue any consequences, it really should be voluntary."

GDOE officials believe the 10% of students tested should be enough to gather information regarding the COVID-19 situation in schools.

"The 10% is really to capture enough students to give us a sense of whether there are undetected positive cases in our schools," Fernadez said.

Parents and students will be provided with more information as GDOE intends to educate the community about what their plan entails and how it will be accomplished.