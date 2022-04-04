350th COVID-related fatality reported

Guam’s 350th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on April 1. The patient was a 57-year-old man who was fully vaccinated, did not have a booster shot, and had underlying health conditions, according to the government of Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook, and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are praying for the family of the deceased that "they find healing and comfort during this difficult time.”

From April 2 – 4 the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 49 new cases of COVID-19. The 49 new cases do not include cases previously reported.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and none was in intensive care as of Monday.

To date, there have been a total of 47,386 officially reported cases.