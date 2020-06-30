Thousands of unemployed workers on Guam should have received a deposit in their bank accounts today as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced $36.4 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments were paid out today.

"Our administration has been very, very active and aggressive in trying to bring these federal monies into the hands of the people," said Leon Guerrero on Tuesday. "We have been successful and we're even more successful with good news."

The governor announced Guam Department of Labor will release a third batch of payments totaling $41 million on Monday.

The first batch of payments covered error-free PUA claims through June 12 totaling $35 million.

Leon Guerrero said the second batch deposited in bank accounts today added another $36.4 million in PUA claims and $6.3 million in taxes.

$41 million will be released on Monday due to the Independence Day holiday this Friday.

"We are currently drawing down this amount. This amount including taxes from the payment management system. I am just very happy to say that we have financially infused into our economy, through these benefits, through your use a total of $118.7 million," said the governor. "This is Guam's first unemployment program which has stood up in record time, three months."

Leon Guerrero urged residents to use the unemployment money to pay their bills and buy necessities for their family.