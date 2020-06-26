An additional $36.4 million in unemployment benefits will be released early next week, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators during a budget hearing on Thursday and said in an announcement from his office hours later.

The second batch of payments covers error-free claims filed through June 4.

This comes days after the initial release of $35 million on Monday.

With the second batch, Labor said the total amount that will be paid out increases to $78.3 million, with $6.3 million going toward taxes.

"We continue every day chipping away at the call-ins, the problems, the clearing, going through the claims, making sure that they are clean for the next round of payments," Dell'Isola told Sen. Joe San Agustin and other senators during a fiscal year 2021 budget hearing.

Claims filed from May 30 to June 1 that have not been paid but have been cleared of errors during the past days will be included in the next batch of payments.

25,000 claims

So far, 25,264 initial unemployment claims have been filed, according to Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

That's 79% of the 31,983 workers so far laid off, furloughed or who had work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the reporting of 1,790 employers on hireguam.com.

"Our team is continuing to work around the clock to clear claims and ensure unemployment funds get into the hands of our people," Dell’Isola said in a statement. "We are also still helping those who may have made mistakes on their claims or are trying to apply for the first time."

The number of those who have not filed unemployment claims has been shrinking by the day.

More than 1,000 initial applications were filed on Wednesday alone, or a day after others started getting their benefits.

Retroactive

Labor said Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments are retroactive for those who qualify, but benefits no longer apply to those who have gone back to work at their regular hours prior to the pandemic.

The weekly threshold of $494 or less to be eligible for PUA applies only to applicants whose work hours have been reduced as a direct effect of COVID-19, the department said.

Employees who have received paychecks through the Paycheck Protection Program also do not qualify, Labor said.

However, they may be eligible for PUA for the weeks they do not receive PPP, the department said.

Fraud, payments

Senators, during the Labor budget hearing, raised concerns about fraudulent claims. Labor said it continues to be on the lookout for any fraudulent claims.

Many applications that have been flagged have turned out to be because of user error. However, there have been claims flagged as fraud that the department is investigating, Labor said.

Those who want to report fraud and abuse of Guam Labor programs may call the inspector general at 1-800-347-3756.

The U.S. Department of Labor made available in May an initial $276 million so that Guam can start paying PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to displaced workers.

Guam Labor asked for a $924 million budget, estimating that the COVID-19 pandemic will displace some 38,000 workers.

Other reminders

Labor said for those who have been approved for benefit disbursement but have had their electronic fund transfers bounce back for reasons such as inputting the wrong account information, the Department of Administration will automatically issue paper checks and then mail them to the addresses listed on the claims.

The process could take up to 10 days.

"Please do not contact DOA to find out if your application has been approved and processed for payment," Labor said.

Possible reasons for applications not being cleared may include applications missing a picture ID, limited or absence of documentation, a lack of work history or having an off-island bank account.