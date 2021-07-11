$36.7M in food benefits for kids who missed school meals due to COVID-19

More than $36.7 million in nutritional assistance benefits are anticipated to be issued to nearly 28,000 children through a type of food stamp card called Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT.

Just recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Guam's plan to issue P-EBT benefits.

P-EBT is only for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program, and only the Guam Department of Education and Department of Defense Education Activity school districts qualify.

Because GDOE operates under the Community Eligibility Provision, which grants free meals to its students, all Guam public school students qualify for P-EBT.

At Department of Defense Education Activity schools, only students eligible for free or reduced meals will receive a P-EBT card.

The benefits are retroactive and are meant to cover the time students could not attend classes last school year because their school was closed or was operating with reduced hours and/or attendance due to COVID-19, and therefore, they couldn't access free or reduced school meals.

For GDOE, the covered period is between Aug. 17, 2020, and May 24, 2021, when the department was either completely or largely operating through virtual learning. For DoDEA, the period is between Aug. 24, 2020 and Oct. 23, 2020.

"DoDEA schoolchildren returned to in-person learning on Oct. 26, 2020 having access to school meals and therefore will no longer be eligible for P-EBT benefits after this date," the benefits plan stated.

According to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, eligible students who were registered during school year 2020-2021 should receive P-EBT benefits, even if they are no longer at a GDOE school.

The P-EBT benefits will be issued on four anticipated issuance dates, according to the plan. The first is Aug. 20. The second is Aug. 31. The third is Sept. 18, and the last is expected to be Sept. 30.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will coordinate with GDOE in establishing distribution sites for P-EBT cards, according to the plan. Distribution will be based on the parent’s last name (the head of household) on designated days. Each P-EBT card will have an instruction brochure.

"The reason for the distribution by parent’s last name rather than by school, is to alleviate the parents having to travel on multiple days to pick up a P-EBT card when their children attend different schools when they can pick up the P-EBT cards for all their children, regardless of what school they attend, in one day at one distribution site. We will use forms of social media to include a press release posted in the Joint Information Center and mailing out notices to the parents of eligible children," the benefits plan stated.