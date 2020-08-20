$36.9M in unemployment aid payments out, workers can start receiving them next week

More than $36.9 million in unemployment benefits and taxes are ready for the next batch of payments, expected to reach displaced workers next week, said Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

This batch covers cleared claims filed through July 14 for those who are waiting for their initial unemployment benefits, as well as those with weekly cleared claims.

Dell'Isola, on Thursday morning, said the $36,906,248.63, which was successfully batched Wednesday night, is broken down as follows:

$29.686 million for direct deposit

$4.114 million for paper checks

$3.105 million for taxes

This next batch is part of the $185 million that became available for Guam's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Monday night. It's the second installment from the U.S. Department of Labor after the Guam Department of Labor exhausted more than $270 million of the first installment for workers' benefits.

Some 30,000 workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic — through layoffs, furloughs and work hour cuts — have so far received unemployment benefits.

