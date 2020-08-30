There are 36 COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

They are among the growing number of active cases on Guam, which increased to 849 on Saturday, following the confirmation of 60 new COVID-19 cases on Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

Of the 60 new cases, 28 were confirmed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and 32 are from Naval Hospital Guam, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman, confirmed.

The increase in cases that require hospitalization has been a growing concern for local officials. Earlier in the pandemic, officials warned that if Guam’s cases increase, the island’s health care system could be overrun to the point where it would lack beds and personnel to accommodate those who are ill with the novel coronavirus.

Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said, in spite of the criticism, they have been working to increase hospital capacity.

She hopes that by next week, they’ll be able to open the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Height, which has a bed capacity of 54.

She and other officials have called for residents to heed the governor’s stay-at-home order to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases and with it the number of people needing hospitalization.

She said more and more, the hospital is receiving COVID-19 patients. It’s been enough to warrant a change in policy for the emergency room.

Testing everyone

About two months ago, GMH started testing everyone who comes into the emergency room, she stated.

Previous to the change, they only tested people who were considered high risk, including persons who had traveled, were elderly or had underlying medical conditions.

“We’re seeing more and more individuals ... who did not travel and who did not meet that (person under investigation) criteria. So we’ve been pretty much testing every individual that comes into the emergency room just to make sure that if they are COVID-positive ... we’d isolate them accordingly,” she stated.

Testing capability

GMH recently received a second Abbott ID machine to match the increase in emergency room patients. The machine tests for the novel coronavirus.

“We have employees who are exposed," she said. "We want to make sure they get tested and we get the results right away so we can determine whether they should be in quarantine or isolation.”

There have been a number of medical professionals, including those at GMH, who've had to go into isolation because they contracted the novel coronavirus.

While there were some initial concerns about the machine and its accuracy, she said, the lab director takes steps to ensure the machine is accurate, in part by getting results validated on a regular basis by the Guam Public Health Laboratory with a confirmation testing.

“We have been using the Abbott machine ever since April 15 when we received the first Abbott machines from Public Health, from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” she said. “Our lab director was very diligent to make sure the validation was completed, meaning whatever specimens were tested were validated by the (polymerase chain reaction test) at Public Health to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the results, whether it was an accurate positive or an accurate negative.”

Criticism

“As much as it's disappointing that people have these criticisms without the accurate and true data and information ... they’re making their judgments. They don’t know what goes on here at the hospital,” she stated.

The administrator said she’s “shooting back but not with any bad intent.”

“It’s just I want people to know, people making comments and criticism without really the accurate data, you shouldn’t even be criticizing without the accurate data. They don’t know what goes on every single day. We’re constantly talking ... about how best we can then prepare,” she stated. “Given our limitations, we have been prepared. And not only prepared, but we take care of these patients, we work with the doctors and the clinical team, we’ve worked tirelessly and diligently. We’ve saved people’s lives. Many have gone home, many have recovered from this COVID and they have gone home.”

One common criticism is that GMH is bloated and overstaffed.

“There’s no quantitative or qualitative data to say that we are overstaffed,” she stated. “We are using every talented individual, every hand on deck, to help us face these challenges of taking care of the patients as they come in acutely and critically ill, whether they are COVID or non-COVID, at the same time making sure that our physical environment is clean, dry and safe to work in.”