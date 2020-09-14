Thirty six out of the 531 samples tested on Monday were positive for COVID-19.

Of the 627 current active cases, 48 are in the Guam Memorial Hospital. Of those 14 are in the intensive care unit. An additional two cases are at the Guam Regional Medical Center, with one person in the ICU.

That brings the total confirmed cases for Guam to 1,927.

There are 627 cases in active isolation, according to the Joint Information Center. There are 1,274 people who have completed isolation.

Over the weekend, there have been 26 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,670 are civilians and 257 are military service members.