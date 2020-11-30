36 of 230 test positive for COVID-19

The Joint Information Center on Sunday confirmed 36 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 230 tested.

To date, there have been a total of 6,818 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 112 deaths, 1,185 cases in active isolation and 5,521 not in active isolation, JIC stated.

As of Nov. 29, the COVID Area Risk Score is 6.7 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are updated. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Beginning today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam National Guard, Department of Public Works, Guam Police Department, Department of Youth Affairs, and other government of Guam and federal agencies, will hold daily community testing at no cost to the people of Guam.

Mass testing will be held at three locations:

• North: Yigo Gym, Yigo

• Central: Tiyan Field, Tiyan

• South: Agat Senior Center, Agat

The schedule is as follows:

• Today, from 9 a.m. to noon

• Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon

• Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon

• Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon

• Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon

• Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.