In a virtual graduation ceremony, University of Guam officials conferred degrees to 360 students Thursday evening.

Class valedictorian Megan Yan Gimmen, who graduated with a dual major in chemistry and biology, minor in sociology, acknowledged the ceremony wasn’t what most students had imagined “but this in no way detracts from what they are.”

“All the long nights, full schedules and overextended coffee budgets have culminated into this outstanding, well-earned degree,” she said.

She urged her fellow graduates to stay on island, and use the knowledge and skills attained at the university to find ways to contribute to the local community.

“Guam may face many issues, but that does not mean that we should look elsewhere for an already developed invested-in community,” she said, noting that leaving the island to “build the communities of others is not the solution.”

“Our fellow islanders are what make this island special. We are worth building up," Gimmen said.

U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim, the first Korean American woman and first Guamanian to become an American ambassador, was the keynote speaker. Touching on current events, Kim remarked on this being a “pivotal moment in history.”

“Technology is evolving at exponential rates with driverless cars and mobile communications bringing us together in many ways, but also heightening alienation in others. Even as technological advances speed along, nature has humbled us anew,” she said. “Meanwhile, the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis has sparked outrage throughout our country and, indeed, around the world, and is forcing us to contend with profound questions about racism and injustice. It is a moment that offers tremendous challenge as well as well as opportunity.”

“What does this mean for you? Well that depends on you and the perspective you choose. The middle of nowhere or the hub of the Pacific? Hardship that derails you – or a challenge that makes you stronger? The end of life as you know it – or the beginning of a new chapter? It all depends on how you choose to see it, it depends on your choice of perspective,” she said.

She shared her family’s story of coming to Guam from South Korea and building their version of the American dream.

“We chose to look at hardship as challenges that make us stronger,” she said, noting that whether it’s the challenges of COVID-19 or something personal, the graduates can be assured, “there will be more hardship coming your way.”

“Life is like that. It spares no one (and) you will have to decide what to do about it. … I hope you choose to get back up no matter how many times life knocks you down,” she said.

But every time you choose to get back up you will get back up stronger and wiser than before. I have every confidence that you have it in you to keep getting back up.”

The largest number of undergraduates came from the School of Business and Public Administration, which conferred 95 bachelor’s degrees, over half of which were Bachelor of Business Administration degrees. The School of Education graduated the largest number of graduate students, conferring 30 master’s degrees.

“This class of graduates of the University of Guam has been resilient and flexible and supportive in the spirit of our CHamoru values of chenchule’ and inafa’maolek,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said in his remarks. “I am proud of your academic achievements and even prouder of your character. Take what you’ve learned with us and help make the world better for us all.”