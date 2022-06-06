365th Guam death linked to COVID was 49-year-old man

Guam’s 365th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 4, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 49-year-old man who was vaccinated with one booster shot. The deceased had underlying health conditions, according to GovGuam.

“With each passing, we are reminded that our battle with COVID-19 is not yet over. To his family and those who loved him, we send our prayers and condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release. “For those who may be at risk, or have high-risk loved ones, remember the mitigation measures that helped us get to where we are today. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time. If you are sick, please stay home and get tested to stop the spread.”

At-risk individuals and older adults should continue wearing face masks in confined, poorly ventilated areas, according to GovGuam.

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, the press release said.

Serious chronic medical conditions include heart disease, obesity, chronic liver disease, diabetes, immunocompromised conditions such as cancer or lupus, neurologic/neurodevelopmental condition, lung disease, chronic renal disease, and current or former smoker.

There were 149 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,438 specimens analyzed from tests administered June 3 – 5.

Ten were hospitalized for COVID, and one patient was in intensive care as of Monday.

(Daily Post Staff)