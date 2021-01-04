Speaker Therese Terlaje, Minority Leader Sen. James Moylan, and the rest of the 15-member 36th Legislature took their oath of office Monday morning in a ceremony limited in crowd and pomp in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

To enforce social distancing, senators with mostly their spouses were the only ones in the session hall of the Guam Congress Building.

They're joined by Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, who administered the oath of office, as well as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other dignitaries on the podium.

The election of officers was more ceremonial, as the eight-member Democrat majority already picked Terlaje as the new speaker and former Speaker Tina Muña Barnes as the new vice speaker, among others.

Terlaje, a longtime legislative counsel prior to being elected senator, began her remarks as elected speaker addressing the "resilient, powerful, and proud people of Guam."

She thanked her colleagues for answering the call to service, saying: "It takes courageous people to step up during a pandemic that has impacted the global economy."

"As a priority, the Legislature must continue to exercise oversight on the island’s recovery and working with the administration to ensure that the agencies responsible for the health and safety of the people of Guam have the resources needed to get us through this recovery," she said.

“We need to lead by example by promoting openness and accountability which fosters trust. We will be greatly challenged. We will need bipartisanship and cooperation. It will take the best of our individual and collective ideas and the critical scrutiny to create the type of strong policy to restore prosperity and stability to the lives of those we serve."

Legislative offices

Sen. Amanda Shelton is the secretary and assistant majority leader. Sen. Telena Nelson is the majority leader. Muña Barnes is Committee on Rules chairwoman. Sen. Sabina Perez as majority whip. Sen. Joe San Agustin is assistant majority whip.

The seven-member Republican minority also has picked their officers ahead of today's inaugural session, with Sen. James Moylan as minority leader and Sen. Frank Blas Jr. as minority whip.

The other Republican members are Sens. Tony Ada, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Telo Taitague and Mary Torres.

"It’s time for the Legislature to step up and take on the responsibility of working as a separate and co-equal branch of government that checks, balances and holds our elected leaders accountable to the people," Brown said in a statement.

Committee chairmanships

After the House Standing Rules passed by a majority vote, senators also named the new committee chairmanships:

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman, Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing.

Sen. Telena Nelson, chairwoman, Committee on Education, Self-Determination and Historic Preservation, Infrastructure, Border Safety, Federal and Foreign Affairs, and Maritime Transportation.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, chairwoman, Committee on Air Transportation, Parks, Tourism, Higher Education, and the Advancement of Women, Youth and Senior Citizens.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, chairman, Committee on Economic Development, Agriculture, Power and Energy, Utilities, and the Arts.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, chairwoman, Committee on Rules, Committee on Public Accountability, Human Resources, the Guam Buildup, Hagåtña Revitalization, Regional Affairs, Public Libraries, Telecommunications and Technology.

Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje, chairman, Committee on Public Safety, Emergency Response, Military and Veterans Affairs, Mayors' Council and Public Transit.

Sen. Sabina Perez, chairwoman, Committee on Environment, Revenue and Taxation, Labor, Procurement and Statistics Research and Planning.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, chairwoman, Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture.

Governor urges cooperation

The governor, in a statement, said there's a great deal of work to do "creating jobs, kickstarting our economy, and improving the lives" of the people as the new year begins.

"Though none of us can do it alone, together we can solve problems and make the government a powerful force for good. We congratulate Speaker Terlaje, her colleagues in the 36th Guam Legislature, and our island's Mayors and Vice Mayors. Let’s get to work," the governor said.

The new speaker said she's hopeful that the legislative body "will engage in healthy debate based on truth, facts that will support and challenge each other to find long term solutions to the many of the issues that have plagued our island all these years."

"The path forward will require true collaboration, openness, fairness, and all the important things that we strive for as a branch of the government," she said.

This story will be updated.