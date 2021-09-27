AIRMEN: Col. Ryan Hendricks, staff judge advocate for the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, was the keynote speaker during a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens on Aug. 12 in celebration of Purple Heart Month. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood led the ceremony. Gathering for a photo after the ceremony are, from left: Master Sgt. Lakisha Heike, first sergeant for Wing staff agencies; Hendricks, Tydingco-Gatewood; and Maj. Jesse Cruz, Wing inspector general. Photo courtesy District Court of Guam