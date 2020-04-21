36th Wing: Other 'aviation assets' will rotate on Guam

The Air Force still has Guam covered with defensive firepower in the skies – but it's not signaling to the world the details on how Guam will be protected following the end of the more than decade-long rotational aircraft bomber presence on the island.

The five B-52s that were stationed at Andersen Air Force Base on a rotational basis left last week back to their home base at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. The rotational bomber presence program on Guam started in 2004.

After the B-52 rotational bombers left Guam, the U.S. Strategic Command over the weekend issued a statement that there has been a shift in the nation's defense strategy.

The command also posted on Twitter on April 17:

Our diverse bomber fleet – B-52, B-1 & B-2 – allows us to respond to global events anytime, anywhere. Whether they’re launched from Louisiana, Guam, or the U.K., long-range strategic bombers have and will remain a bedrock of our deterrence! #DynamicForceEmployment pic.twitter.com/2dQmcNGOmw — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) April 16, 2020

On Monday, Andersen's 36th Wing Public Affairs Office confirmed: "The United States has transitioned to an approach that enables strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas locations – when required – and with greater operational resilience, while these bombers are permanently based in the United States."

"U.S. strategic bombers will continue to operate in the Indo-Pacific, to include Guam, at the timing and tempo of our choosing," said 2nd Lt. Ryan K. Bradley, public affairs officer of the 36th Wing. "We will maximize all opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"In line with the National Defense Strategy, we constantly evaluate our force posture to ensure we maintain operations and support capabilities to meet our security obligations," Bradley stated. "We will also continue to rotate other aviation assets in and out of Guam, to include fifth-generation aircraft."

Andersen didn't indicate what those fifth-generation aircraft will be, but in previous North Korean threats, the Air Force launched a show of force with two B-1Bs from Andersen and four U.S. Marine F-35Bs from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, among other aircraft used in a flyover above the Korean Peninsula.